Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,450,000 shares, a growth of 52.1% from the December 31st total of 12,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE:SU traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.90. 8,205,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,474,930. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.98. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $29.92. The firm has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SU. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,574,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,283,196,000 after acquiring an additional 13,697,247 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,426,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,112,849,000 after acquiring an additional 165,194 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,538,721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $730,826,000 after acquiring an additional 864,556 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,683,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $700,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 25,065,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $519,671,000 after acquiring an additional 828,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Suncor Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TD Securities raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.93.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

