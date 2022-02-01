Short Interest in Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) Expands By 53.7%

Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700,000 shares, a growth of 53.7% from the December 31st total of 6,310,000 shares. Currently, 11.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Shares of WRBY stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.08. 769,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,888,241. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.05. Warby Parker has a 52-week low of $30.16 and a 52-week high of $60.30.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $137.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.09 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Warby Parker will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 141,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.03 per share, for a total transaction of $4,966,833.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $3,768,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,408,164 shares of company stock valued at $102,617,341 and have sold 602,848 shares valued at $27,710,333.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Warby Parker in the third quarter worth $99,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Warby Parker in the fourth quarter worth $194,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Warby Parker in the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Warby Parker in the fourth quarter worth $538,000.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Warby Parker from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “inline” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

