Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,000 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the December 31st total of 177,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTL. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Unitil by 9,793.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Unitil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Unitil by 5,225.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 8,517 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Unitil during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Unitil during the third quarter worth about $216,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UTL traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.65. The stock had a trading volume of 109,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,184. The company has a market capitalization of $761.11 million, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.87. Unitil has a twelve month low of $40.53 and a twelve month high of $59.32.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $98.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Unitil will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Unitil’s payout ratio is currently 64.96%.

About Unitil

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

