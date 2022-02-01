TitanSwap Price Tops $1.27 on Major Exchanges (TITAN)

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. In the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded down 23.6% against the U.S. dollar. One TitanSwap coin can now be purchased for about $1.27 or 0.00003288 BTC on popular exchanges. TitanSwap has a total market cap of $68.05 million and approximately $71,221.00 worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

TitanSwap Coin Profile

TitanSwap (TITAN) is a coin. Its launch date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

