Flamingo (FLM) Market Cap Achieves $78.46 Million

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. During the last week, Flamingo has traded 11% higher against the dollar. Flamingo has a total market cap of $78.46 million and $11.20 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flamingo coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000648 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00050650 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,790.38 or 0.07199473 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,706.99 or 0.99868136 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00052090 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00007260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00054026 BTC.

Flamingo’s launch date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 312,284,062 coins. Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Flamingo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

