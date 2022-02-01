$305.75 Million in Sales Expected for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) will announce sales of $305.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $304.48 million to $308.20 million. Camden Property Trust reported sales of $261.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Camden Property Trust.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.81.

In other Camden Property Trust news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $148,176.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 3,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total value of $594,636.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 207,530 shares of company stock worth $36,241,226 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,015,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,859,427,000 after purchasing an additional 97,928 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,925,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,758,707,000 after purchasing an additional 339,195 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,034,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $800,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208,190 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,983,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,328,000 after purchasing an additional 70,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,628,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,404,000 after purchasing an additional 242,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPT traded down $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $159.50. 784,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,483. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.76. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $99.70 and a 52 week high of $180.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 278.99%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

