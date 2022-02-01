Brokerages Expect Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.77 Million

Brokerages expect Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) to report $32.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.20 million to $33.40 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp posted sales of $23.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full-year sales of $131.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130.10 million to $132.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $137.57 million, with estimates ranging from $135.40 million to $139.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 9.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMRC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:BMRC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,584. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

In other news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 7,113 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $264,034.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $336,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,113 shares of company stock worth $933,905 in the last three months. 5.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 151,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 4.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 21.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. 47.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

