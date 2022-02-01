Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.73 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report sales of $7.73 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.78 billion and the lowest is $7.68 billion. Philip Morris International posted sales of $7.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full year sales of $31.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.98 billion to $31.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $31.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.06 billion to $33.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Philip Morris International.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 87.3% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.25. The stock had a trading volume of 8,046,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,377,685. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $78.91 and a fifty-two week high of $106.51. The firm has a market cap of $160.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

