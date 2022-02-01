Pendle Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $908,025.00 (PENDLE)

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Pendle has a market cap of $23.12 million and approximately $908,025.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pendle coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000624 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pendle has traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00050650 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,790.38 or 0.07199473 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,706.99 or 0.99868136 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00052090 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00007260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00054026 BTC.

Pendle Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,612,926 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

