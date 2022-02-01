Cyclone Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $87,788.00 (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 1st. During the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $128.78 or 0.00332262 BTC on exchanges. Cyclone Protocol has a market cap of $3.18 million and $87,788.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00010268 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00051970 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005997 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Coin Profile

Cyclone Protocol (CRYPTO:CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 24,662 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cyclone Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cyclone Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

