Grin (GRIN) Price Hits $0.18 on Exchanges

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Grin has a market cap of $17.22 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000464 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,758.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,792.69 or 0.07205423 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $115.37 or 0.00297677 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.46 or 0.00744267 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00010979 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00010268 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00069356 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.23 or 0.00377289 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.76 or 0.00236749 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 95,808,300 coins. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

