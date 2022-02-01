Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.72 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to report sales of $1.72 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.64 billion and the highest is $1.79 billion. Alaska Air Group posted sales of $797.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 115.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full year sales of $8.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.09 billion to $8.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.73 billion to $9.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alaska Air Group.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.55) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

ALK traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.81. 1,867,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,029,984. Alaska Air Group has a 1 year low of $46.26 and a 1 year high of $74.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $96,696.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $100,860.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $465,926 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 230,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,489,000 after buying an additional 63,984 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,484,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,011,000 after acquiring an additional 21,605 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,683,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 2,508.6% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 234,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,137,000 after acquiring an additional 225,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 901,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,396,000 after acquiring an additional 69,003 shares in the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alaska Air Group (ALK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.