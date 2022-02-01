Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.40.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADAP. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

ADAP traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.98. The stock had a trading volume of 701,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,056. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.36. The firm has a market cap of $465.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.95. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.59 and a one year high of $7.34.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,499.92% and a negative return on equity of 53.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 11,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $35,396.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,885 shares of company stock valued at $165,429. Insiders own 15.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 403.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 135.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

