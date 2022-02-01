Brokerages Set goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) PT at C$215.88

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$213.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GSY shares. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$190.00 to C$202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of goeasy from C$260.00 to C$240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of goeasy in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$206.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$182.00 to C$207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

In other news, Director Karen Basian acquired 1,000 shares of goeasy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$193.32 per share, with a total value of C$193,318.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,319,816. Also, Director Susan Doniz bought 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$187.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,116.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,850 shares in the company, valued at C$346,764.

TSE:GSY traded up C$10.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$157.58. 109,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.54, a quick ratio of 14.48 and a current ratio of 14.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$170.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$182.39. goeasy has a 1 year low of C$97.74 and a 1 year high of C$218.35. The company has a market cap of C$2.56 billion and a PE ratio of 10.56.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.79 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$219.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$219.93 million. On average, research analysts expect that goeasy will post 12.0099994 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

