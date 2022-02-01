MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Short Interest Update

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, an increase of 39.3% from the December 31st total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

MoneyLion stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.69. The stock had a trading volume of 631,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,330. MoneyLion has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $12.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.15.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.22 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MoneyLion will post -43.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on MoneyLion in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on MoneyLion in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in MoneyLion in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,878,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in MoneyLion in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,328,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in MoneyLion in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,260,000. Linden Advisors LP boosted its stake in MoneyLion by 47.5% in the second quarter. Linden Advisors LP now owns 3,413,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,112 shares during the period. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in MoneyLion in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,529,000. 46.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

