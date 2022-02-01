R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Short Interest Up 43.2% in January

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, an increase of 43.2% from the December 31st total of 1,320,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

In other news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $136,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 581,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded R. R. Donnelley & Sons from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.16. 875,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,692,780. The company has a market capitalization of $813.56 million, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.72. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $11.33.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co engages in the provision of multichannel communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Print, Logistics, Statement Printing, Labels, Packaging, Supply Chain Management, Forms and Business Process Outsourcing. The Commercial Print segment provides various commercial printing products and offer a full range of branded materials including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters and promotional items.

