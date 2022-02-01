Short Interest in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Rises By 40.5%

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, an increase of 40.5% from the December 31st total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 558,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of OZK traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.74. 731,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,021. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $36.50 and a twelve month high of $51.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.67.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 48.78%. The business had revenue of $296.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 26.85%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Bank OZK from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Bank OZK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OZK. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bank OZK by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Bank OZK by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Bank OZK by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Bank OZK by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Bank OZK by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

