Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.05 Billion

Analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) will report sales of $5.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.99 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.13 billion. Ross Stores reported sales of $4.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full-year sales of $18.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.88 billion to $18.98 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $20.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.75 billion to $20.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS.

ROST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Loop Capital cut Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen cut Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.92.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.54. 3,750,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,921,603. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $92.55 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 25.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,499,215 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,509,903,000 after buying an additional 4,567,503 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $504,204,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,655,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Ross Stores by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,215,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $522,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Ross Stores by 1,186.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,202,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $149,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,178 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

