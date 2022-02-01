Polis (POLIS) Reaches Market Cap of $3.06 Million

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 1st. Polis has a market capitalization of $3.06 million and $28,377.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polis coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000801 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polis has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00010256 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00051866 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006018 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.18 or 0.00332460 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

Polis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Polis is polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

