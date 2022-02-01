PostCoin Price Hits $0.0039 (POST)

PostCoin (CURRENCY:POST) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. During the last seven days, PostCoin has traded up 31.5% against the dollar. One PostCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PostCoin has a total market capitalization of $61,655.41 and $4.00 worth of PostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.96 or 0.00187782 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00028925 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.79 or 0.00388077 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00070256 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00008512 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About PostCoin

PostCoin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2016. PostCoin’s total supply is 15,868,233 coins. PostCoin’s official Twitter account is @POSTcoinRU and its Facebook page is accessible here . PostCoin’s official website is postcoin.top . PostCoin’s official message board is postcoin.top/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “InterPlanetary Search Engine (POST) is the IPFS search engine based on Blockchain. IPSE is designed to help users to quickly search the data on the IPFS network and retrieve files it needs. “

Buying and Selling PostCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PostCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PostCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PostCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

