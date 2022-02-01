Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

MAIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.07. 348,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,728. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.02. Main Street Capital has a 1 year low of $32.25 and a 1 year high of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $76.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.78 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 117.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.60%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

