Short Interest in Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Increases By 71.3%

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, an increase of 71.3% from the December 31st total of 32,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 19,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,193,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. 7.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DLNG traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.93. 23,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,531. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $3.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.04. The firm has a market cap of $107.94 million, a P/E ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.81.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $34.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.