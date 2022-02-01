Short Interest in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLIM) Drops By 29.5%

Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLIM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the December 31st total of 17,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 51,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLIM. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,377,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition by 600.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition by 25.0% in the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 206,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 41,327 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.77. 40,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,476. Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79.

Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

