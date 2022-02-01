$31.53 Billion in Sales Expected for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) to report $31.53 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Target’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.91 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $31.89 billion. Target reported sales of $28.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Target will report full-year sales of $106.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $105.92 billion to $106.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $108.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $107.50 billion to $110.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 EPS.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.42.

In other Target news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at $305,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 7.1% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 609.6% in the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 29,023 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 24,933 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 17.0% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,813 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Target by 1.7% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 37,181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,506,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGT traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $219.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,112,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,247,740. Target has a 12-month low of $166.82 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $105.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $230.05 and its 200 day moving average is $243.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

