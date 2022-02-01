VeChain (VET) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $178.74 Million

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 1st. In the last week, VeChain has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. VeChain has a total market cap of $3.50 billion and approximately $178.74 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0544 or 0.00000141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006290 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000114 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00008631 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000375 BTC.

About VeChain

VeChain (CRYPTO:VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

VeChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

