E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.11

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.11 and last traded at $13.92, with a volume of 30709 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.77.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of E.On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of E.On from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, January 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of E.On from €11.50 ($12.92) to €11.00 ($12.36) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, E.On currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that E.On Se will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY)

E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.

