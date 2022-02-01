Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Short Interest Up 53.5% in January

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 239,600 shares, a growth of 53.5% from the December 31st total of 156,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

In other news, CEO Tracy V. Maitland sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $337,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Advent Capital Management /De/ sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $442,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,370 shares of company stock worth $60,482 and sold 94,000 shares worth $1,674,630.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 22,608 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $360,000.

Shares of AVK stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.65. The company had a trading volume of 87,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,976. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $15.04 and a 52-week high of $19.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Advent Convertible & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It focuses on convertible securities and non-convertible income securities. The company was founded on February 19, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

