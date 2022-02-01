Critical Survey: Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA) versus Velo3D (NYSE:VLD)

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA) and Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

91.6% of Brooks Automation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.4% of Velo3D shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Brooks Automation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings for Brooks Automation and Velo3D, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brooks Automation 0 0 0 0 N/A Velo3D 0 1 2 0 2.67

Velo3D has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 127.96%. Given Velo3D’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Velo3D is more favorable than Brooks Automation.

Profitability

This table compares Brooks Automation and Velo3D’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brooks Automation 11.20% 11.09% 8.33% Velo3D N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brooks Automation and Velo3D’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brooks Automation $513.70 million 12.48 $110.75 million $1.49 57.44 Velo3D N/A N/A -$1.77 million N/A N/A

Brooks Automation has higher revenue and earnings than Velo3D.

Summary

Brooks Automation beats Velo3D on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Azenta, Inc. is a provider of life sciences solutions. The firm also provides a ?cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research, and advanced cell therapies for the ?pharmaceutical, biotech, academic, and healthcare institutions globally. It operates the Semiconductor Solutions Group business, a provider of semiconductor manufacturing automation and collaborative robotics solutions worldwide. ?The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Chelmsford, MA.

Velo3D Company Profile

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process. Velo3D is a metal 3D, formerly known as JAWS Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.