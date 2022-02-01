BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the December 31st total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE BRT traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.76. 39,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,709. BRT Apartments has a 12 month low of $14.21 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $396.82 million, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.27.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.29). BRT Apartments had a net margin of 93.91% and a return on equity of 14.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BRT Apartments will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

In related news, SVP Ryan Baltimore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $69,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Gould sold 5,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $125,115.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,588 shares of company stock valued at $375,970. 37.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRT. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 6.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 717,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,445,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 20.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 33,550 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 17.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 198,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 29,224 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 76.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 21,726 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 160.9% in the third quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 29,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRT. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BRT Apartments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BRT Apartments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

About BRT Apartments

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

