Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400,000 shares, an increase of 54.3% from the December 31st total of 3,500,000 shares. Approximately 10.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,399,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,928,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 8,349 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,039,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Alliance Data Systems stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.75. 726,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,381. Alliance Data Systems has a twelve month low of $62.49 and a twelve month high of $128.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 2.29.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($1.36). Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 43.42% and a net margin of 19.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 5.24%.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

