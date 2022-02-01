Insider Selling: Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) President Sells 12,180 Shares of Stock

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 12,180 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $347,495.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Midland States Bancorp stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.80. 324,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.42 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.25. The company has a market cap of $634.06 million, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 26.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSBI. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 359,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,434,000 after acquiring an additional 221,464 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,247,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,352,000 after acquiring an additional 120,774 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 375.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 81,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MSBI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Midland States Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Stephens lowered Midland States Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.