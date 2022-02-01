Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CAO Sells 42 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,755.81, for a total value of $115,744.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amie Thuener O’toole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 5th, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,883.62, for a total value of $138,413.76.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,884.25, for a total value of $138,444.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $43.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,757.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,514,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,576. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,914.49 and a 12 month high of $3,037.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,833.48 and its 200 day moving average is $2,827.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 502.2% during the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 181,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $483,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 30.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,226.82.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

