Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Director Sells $1,208,950.00 in Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total value of $1,208,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

VRTX stock traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,776,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.67. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $176.36 and a 1 year high of $245.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on VRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.75.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

