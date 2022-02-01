BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $19.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.04% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The Bank is a community-oriented financial institution. Its business is to offer Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC)-insured deposit products and to invest funds held in deposit accounts at the Bank, together with funds generated from operations, in loans and investment securities. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and term certificate accounts. In addition, the company offers retail and commercial banking services comprising wire transfers, money orders, safe deposit boxes, night depository services, debit cards, online and mobile banking services, gift cards, fraud detection services, and automated teller services. “

BCBP stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.75. 59,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,584. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.64. BCB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $27.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that BCB Bancorp will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCBP. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in BCB Bancorp by 23.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in BCB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in BCB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Institutional investors own 32.18% of the company’s stock.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

