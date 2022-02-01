Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $39.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.76% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Arrow Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company. They own two nationally chartered banks, Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company, and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company, as well as two non-bank subsidiaries, the operations of which are not significant. They own directly or indirectly all voting stock of all its subsidiaries. The business of the Company consists primarily of the ownership, supervision and control of its bank subsidiaries. “

Arrow Financial stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.21. 41,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,552. The firm has a market cap of $564.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.46 and a 200 day moving average of $35.72. Arrow Financial has a 12 month low of $29.06 and a 12 month high of $38.26.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.12). Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 33.71%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arrow Financial will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Arrow Financial news, Director Raymond F. O’conor sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $29,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $813,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 10.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,584,000 after buying an additional 22,458 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 106,000.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.53% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

