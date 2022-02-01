Short Interest in Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Rises By 57.7%

Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 395,300 shares, a growth of 57.7% from the December 31st total of 250,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 544,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TRX traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.37. The company had a trading volume of 783,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,689. Tanzanian Gold has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $1.08.

Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that Tanzanian Gold will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tanzanian Gold in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRX. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its stake in Tanzanian Gold by 10.0% during the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 274,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tanzanian Gold during the third quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tanzanian Gold during the second quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Tanzanian Gold Company Profile

Tanzanian Gold Corp. engages in the exploring and mining of gold and precious metal properties. The firm, along with its joint venture partner, focuses on the gold project at Buckreef in Tanzania. Its projects also include Itetemia, Kigosi, and Luhala. The company was founded on July 5, 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

