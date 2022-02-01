Argon Price Reaches $0.0088 (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 1st. Over the last seven days, Argon has traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Argon has a total market cap of $631,541.58 and $99,793.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Argon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Argon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00051015 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,773.66 or 0.07176191 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,663.70 or 1.00033156 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00052090 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007238 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00053974 BTC.

Argon Coin Profile

Argon’s total supply is 80,550,331 coins and its circulating supply is 71,751,991 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ARGONUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Argon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Argon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.