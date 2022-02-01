Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Short Interest Up 42.2% in January

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,700 shares, a growth of 42.2% from the December 31st total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FCO traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.25. 59,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,005. Aberdeen Global Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $9.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,156,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund by 5.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aberdeen Global Income Fund

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

