WAX (WAXP) Reaches Market Cap of $625.09 Million

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 1st. WAX has a market capitalization of $625.09 million and $26.27 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WAX has traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. One WAX coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000843 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 81.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00063327 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,845,833,070 coins and its circulating supply is 1,919,073,788 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official website is wax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

