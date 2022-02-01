CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,500 shares, a growth of 37.9% from the December 31st total of 67,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NYSEAMERICAN CTEK traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,138. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.29. CynergisTek has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90.

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.22. CynergisTek had a negative net margin of 76.21% and a negative return on equity of 48.97%. The company had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter.

In other CynergisTek news, Director John Lawrence Sr Flood, Sr. acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $61,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders bought a total of 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $87,730 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of CynergisTek by 67.6% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 276,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 111,477 shares during the last quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CynergisTek by 5.6% in the third quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC now owns 749,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 39,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CynergisTek in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. 21.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CynergisTek

CynergisTek, Inc engages in the provision of cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance services for companies. It provides these services through assessment and technical testing, remediation, management, and validation services. The company was founded on September 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

