$1.39 EPS Expected for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2022

Analysts expect Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.31 and the highest is $1.45. Verisk Analytics reported earnings per share of $1.27 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full-year earnings of $5.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $6.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.25.

In other news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $4,717,747.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.09, for a total transaction of $109,201.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 289,925 shares of company stock worth $64,252,489. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 7,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,613,000 after purchasing an additional 35,486 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 71,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,395,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $196.57. 1,059,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,159,340. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.48. Verisk Analytics has a 52 week low of $159.79 and a 52 week high of $231.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

