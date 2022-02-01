Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $680.00 Million

Brokerages expect Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) to post sales of $680.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $681.00 million and the lowest is $679.40 million. Curtiss-Wright posted sales of $668.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full-year sales of $2.49 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $620.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.94 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 9.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CW. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CW traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $132.71. The company had a trading volume of 174,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,406. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.51. Curtiss-Wright has a 1-year low of $108.86 and a 1-year high of $142.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.12%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 10,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total transaction of $1,396,896.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 51,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 359,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,746,000 after purchasing an additional 13,928 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 11.0% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

