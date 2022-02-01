Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Short Interest Down 35.3% in January

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,390,000 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the December 31st total of 11,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

BLL stock traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $96.57. 2,559,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,133,348. Ball has a twelve month low of $77.95 and a twelve month high of $98.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ball will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BLL shares. Bank of America downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.06.

In other Ball news, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel William Fisher bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $657,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Ball by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 26,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 15,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

