Zacks: Analysts Expect South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $338.23 Million

Brokerages predict that South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) will post $338.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for South State’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $339.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $337.40 million. South State reported sales of $358.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South State will report full-year sales of $1.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow South State.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. South State had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on South State from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on South State from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.34.

Shares of SSB stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.82. 455,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,090. South State has a 12-month low of $62.60 and a 12-month high of $93.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.21%.

In other news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $507,794.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of South State by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,807,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $556,589,000 after purchasing an additional 115,008 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of South State by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,290,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,077,000 after purchasing an additional 118,019 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of South State by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,151,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,544 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of South State by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,804,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,311,000 after purchasing an additional 357,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of South State by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,531,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,014,000 after purchasing an additional 652,095 shares during the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About South State

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

