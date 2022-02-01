$183.30 Million in Sales Expected for Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) will announce sales of $183.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sovos Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $180.10 million to $188.60 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sovos Brands will report full-year sales of $713.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $710.00 million to $718.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $770.57 million, with estimates ranging from $766.60 million to $774.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sovos Brands.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $178.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.51 million.

Several research firms recently commented on SOVO. Cowen began coverage on Sovos Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sovos Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Sovos Brands in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Sovos Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Sovos Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOVO. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,984,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $46,501,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $26,522,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $18,081,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $17,438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Sovos Brands stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.68. 537,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,000. Sovos Brands has a fifty-two week low of $12.64 and a fifty-two week high of $17.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.70.

About Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.

