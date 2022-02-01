Zacks: Analysts Expect State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Brokerages expect State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) to post $1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for State Street’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the lowest is $1.39. State Street also reported earnings per share of $1.47 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that State Street will report full-year earnings of $8.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $8.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.17 to $10.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for State Street.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. State Street had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STT. Citigroup increased their target price on State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research raised State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays increased their target price on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.58.

Shares of STT traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,868,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072,588. State Street has a twelve month low of $70.70 and a twelve month high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.01 and its 200-day moving average is $92.31. The company has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. State Street’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $26,089.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $429,585.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,436 shares of company stock worth $4,599,928 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of State Street by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 102,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 11,517 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 90,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in State Street by 426.7% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 112,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,412,000 after acquiring an additional 90,779 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in State Street by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on State Street (STT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.