Phoenixcoin (PXC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $58.00

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 1st. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $997,248.90 and approximately $58.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 17.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,802.52 or 1.00054678 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00075008 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.03 or 0.00250195 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.29 or 0.00163204 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.11 or 0.00327749 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00014193 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00007497 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001465 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 85,715,587 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

