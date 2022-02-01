Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Hits New 52-Week High at $27.68

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.68 and last traded at $27.67, with a volume of 136217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $940.78 million, a P/E ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.18 and its 200-day moving average is $23.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.22. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Partners LP will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.585 dividend. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 242.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 11.4% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,018 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 9.6% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 123,027 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after buying an additional 10,726 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 78.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 5.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,009 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Partners (NYSE:GLP)

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments; Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO) and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

