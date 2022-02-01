KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ) Short Interest Down 32.8% in January

KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decrease of 32.8% from the December 31st total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KINZ. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in KINS Technology Group in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in KINS Technology Group by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 6,214 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of KINS Technology Group by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KINS Technology Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KINZ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 101,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,144. KINS Technology Group has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98.

KINS Technology Group Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. KINS Technology Group Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

