Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Declines By 33.7%

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,200 shares, a drop of 33.7% from the December 31st total of 130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,332. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.26. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $15.78.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period.

About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

